Builder booked after 3-storey building in Ghaziabad collapses

The Ghaziabad police have booked a builder on charges of endangering the life or safety of others after a three-storey building adjacent to the builder’s construction site collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries or deaths were reported from the site of the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Ghaziabad’s Pasonda village. Excavation work for the construction of a new basement was being carried out at a plot when cracks allegedly started to appear in a few structures nearby.

According to the police, the residents from the nearby houses were immediately evacuated.

A video of the incident circulating on social media purportedly shows the building in an unstable state, with clouds of dust emerging from it. A person can be heard saying that the rear wall has collapsed, and a few seconds later, the entire building collapses.

According to police at the Teela Mod police station, the builder, Aradhyam Builders, had obtained relevant permissions for excavation work, and the matter is being further investigated. An FIR has been filed under sections 336 (act endangering life or safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage worth Rs 50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was filed by Geeta Pal, whose house was allegedly damaged. “Due to negligence, Shakeel’s house (the three-storey building) collapsed with his belongings…my house is also damaged. There are small children in our family and we are without a house…the builder did not give us any information. Our house and those of others might fall at any time,” Pal said in the FIR.