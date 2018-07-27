Ghaziabad: 13-year-old dies in roof collapse, 2 kids injured

Waterlogging in Ghaziabad (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Waterlogging in Ghaziabad (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

A 13-year-old girl died, while two children were injured, when the roof of a building they were living in collapsed in Shaheed Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Thursday. According to police, use of low-grade construction material in buildings, and heavy rain, caused the incident in the congested Gaffar Colony area.

“The incident took place around 6.30 pm when a water tanker on the rooftop gave way. A 13-year-old girl, Anjali, was crushed. This was a three-storey building and due to heavy rain, the structure seemed to have weakened. Two other children, who also suffered injuries, are undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. No other person was grievously injured. We have issued an advisory and asked people to be careful and stay away from unauthorised and old structures,” said Ghaziabad SP city Akash Tomar.

“The family is originally from Bulandshahr, and owns the three-storey building. The deceased girl was studying in a school in Delhi’s Seemapuri and her father works as a driver. The building has been vacated,” Tomar added.

