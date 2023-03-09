Geyser leak in bathroom leaves couple dead in Ghaziabad

A husband and wife allegedly suffocated to death in the bathroom of their house on Holi in Ghaziabad, police said Thursday.

The incident happened in Muradnagar town’s Agrasen colony in Ghaziabad when Deepak Goyal (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath after playing holi on Wednesday and died due to gas leakage from the geyser, police said.

“After playing Holi, the couple went to the bathroom that had not been in use for days. The geyser was leaking gas, inhaling which both fell unconscious,” said Ghaziabad’s DCP (Rural) Ravi Kumar.

“Though both were rushed to Yashoda hospital, doctors declared them dead. Muradnagar police sent the body for the postmortem. Further legal action is being taken,” said Kumar.

An official said the couple is survived by a son and a daughter. “When the children did not hear anything from them for a long time, they went upstairs to check. They informed people around, who broke the door to recover bodies. There was no space for ventilation in that bathroom as the only window was sealed with glass,” said the official.

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar said that there was no complaint and no case has been registered yet.