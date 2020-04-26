Gautam Budh Nagar police chief takes stock of Covid prep

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded 97 positive cases of coronavirus even as 38 of these patients have been cured and discharged, according to officials. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded 97 positive cases of coronavirus even as 38 of these patients have been cured and discharged, according to officials.

Noida Police were instructed to carry out intensive patrolling and flag marches across the 40 hotspots during a law and order meeting convened by Police Commissioner Alok Singh Saturday. He directed that social distancing norms be adhered to during patrolling activities.

On safety measures for personnel, he said, “Rapid Response Teams on duty must wear PPE kits and use visors provided to them. All personnel stationed at check-posts and barriers must also wear visors. There is adequate safety equipment; they are kept at police stations. All personnel on duty must remain safe. There will be extra vigil in the month of Ramzan.” Police have also been asked to actively monitor social media to check for rumours during Ramzan.

Singh said thermal screening of delivery employees of e-commerce firms and sample testing should be done on a random basis. Police have also been asked to ensure crowding does not take place at mandis and procurement centers. “A roster is being prepared to check liquor shops. They will be inspected by DCPs and district excise officer to ensure no bootlegging takes place,” said the police chief.

