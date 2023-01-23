Zydus developing single pill for malaria: Chairman

Gujarat-based drug manufacturer Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Monday said the company is in the process of developing a “single-pill” for treating Malaria and will soon commence Phase-3 of trials in India.

“The drug discovery happening in India is at significantly lower cost and as a result consumers and patients are being offered (drugs) at lower prices,” said Pankaj Patel while addressing a special plenary session on opportunities in Gujarat at the B20 India Inception Meeting.

“Currently, we are involved in an important drug for malaria. We have completed the Phase-2 studies successively in Australia and Africa. We are now moving towards doing our Phase-3 in India wherein we will be offering a single pill for malaria. One pill and malaria gone,” Patel said.

“The world today looks at India as its pharmacy. India, through its innovation and large capability to manufacture drugs, is catering to the needs of the entire world, by discovering novel drugs. Researchers and scientists in India are finding novel drugs to fight critical illness. India with its large vaccine production capability, is also making the vaccine available to the world,” he added.

India contributes about 20 per cent to the global supply of medicines, in terms of volume. It also supplies 60 per cent of the global demand for vaccines. India’s pharmaceutical industry, which is USD 45 billion in size, ranks third in the world for production by volume and 13th by value, he said, adding,”We are now looking at the next growth horizon in healthcare”.

Speaking at the event, Hisanori Takashiba, managing director of TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt Ltd, said the Suzuki Motor Corporation has invested Rs 23,000 crore in Gujarat and, along with its suppliers, are providing 47,000 jobs in the state. The company plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore more in producing electric vehicles, batteries for EVs and a vehicle recycling plant in the state.

Industries minister Balwantsinh Rajput said Gujarat’s GSDP will touch USD 500 million by 2026-27 and will be USD 1 trillion by 2032. “The contribution of the manufacturing sector in Gujarat’s GSDP is expected to increase from 35 per cent to 50 per cent,” Rajput added.