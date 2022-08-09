Youth dies of suspected ‘intoxication’ in Vadodara

The Sama police has begun a probe into the death of a 32-year-old man who allegedly died after consuming an “intoxicant” on Monday night in Vadodara.

The deceased, Vivek Karan, was visiting his friends living at a rented apartment in the Sama area Sunday night when he is suspected to have consumed an intoxicant.

Officials said residents of the apartment have said that Karan, an HR executive in Ahmedabad, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he arrived there Sunday night and allegedly also created a ruckus before the friends settled in the flat occupied by a female tenant.

On Monday morning, the woman occupying the flat called the police control room to seek help as the deceased had died. The police who reached the spot to investigate the case found used syringes and needles as well as strips of prescription drugs on a shade located under the apartment.

Karan’s body has been sent for autopsy and a detailed report is awaited. A team of FSL has also collected samples from the site.

Currently, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Karan is said to have been the only child of a retired army official residing in the vicinity.