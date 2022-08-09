Youth dies of suspected ‘intoxication’ in Vadodara

August 9, 2022 3:59:14 am
The Sama police has begun a probe into the death of a 32-year-old man who allegedly died after consuming an “intoxicant” on Monday night in Vadodara.
The deceased, Vivek Karan, was visiting his friends living at a rented apartment in the Sama area Sunday night when he is suspected to have consumed an intoxicant.
Officials said residents of the apartment have said that Karan, an HR executive in Ahmedabad, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he arrived there Sunday night and allegedly also created a ruckus before the friends settled in the flat occupied by a female tenant.
On Monday morning, the woman occupying the flat called the police control room to seek help as the deceased had died. The police who reached the spot to investigate the case found used syringes and needles as well as strips of prescription drugs on a shade located under the apartment.
Subscriber Only Stories
Karan’s body has been sent for autopsy and a detailed report is awaited. A team of FSL has also collected samples from the site.
Currently, the police have registered a case of accidental death. Karan is said to have been the only child of a retired army official residing in the vicinity.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction