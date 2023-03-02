Yamal Vyas: AAP has laid a transparent foundation of corruption in Delhi

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas on Wednesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying a party that had claimed to rid the country of corruption has laid a “transparent foundation of corruption” in Delhi.

Vyas was referring to the recent arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption in excise policy.

Alleging that the AAP wanted maximum people of Delhi consume liquor and had lowered the age to consume liquor from 21 to 18, Vyas said Sisodia was not the only AAP leader allegedly getting involved in corruption.

He said that earlier another AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendra Jain was also arrested in corruption case and is still in jail. In Punjab, too, two ministers of the AAP government had to resign over corruption charges, Vyas said.

Adding that Sisodia was denied bail by the Supreme Court and is in police remand, Vyas said that it was imperative that the people of Gujarat understand the “true character of AAP and know its real face”.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat BJP Wednesday informed that party president CR Paatil has decided to dissolve the district party units of Mehsana, Botad, Bhavnagar and city unit of Bhavnagar after their presidents voluntarily resigned from their posts.

When asked about the reasons, Vyas said, “In many cases, (the district or city presidents) have been elected as MLAs. They might have resigned for devoting more time to the constituency. In the organisation, the responsibility of a district president is a full-time job. So, the person might feel that he/she should give more time to the constituency. In some cases, the concerned person(s) are having fragile health or have shifted their accommodation. Due to such reasons, those district/city presidents expressed willingness to resign and the organisation has accepted their wish.”