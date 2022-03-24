Works of 62% of approved rural roads completed: Purnesh Modi

Six years after launching Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Gujarat government completed works of 62 per cent of the approved 58,130 kilometers of rural roads in the state, Purnesh Modi, Minister for Roads and Buildings told the state legislature on Wednesday. The Opposition Congress said the quality of rural roads in the state is poor and compared it to those in Bihar.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana started in 2016-17, the government till now has approved Rs 20,371 crore for providing 58,130 kilometers of rural road connectivity in the state. “Of this, 36,235 kilometers of works worth Rs 12,682 crore has been completed and an additional 8,713 kilometers of works is under progress,” Modi told the House.

The minister said that resurfacing of seven-year-old roads announced in last year’s state budget is also being taken up. Under this scheme, approval for 18,256 kilometers of roads worth Rs 4,767 crore has been given.

Of this, works of 5,707 kilometers are completed, while the remaining is under progress.

Congress MLA from Savarkundla, Pratap Dudhat criticised the quality of rural roads in Gujarat and said the road contractors were looting public money by dishing out poor quality roads.

“When we come from our district to Ahmedabad, we feel that we have come to America (United States) and when we return we feel we are in Bihar. This is the reality of rural areas of Amreli district. I request the minister to look at the quality of roads whenever you happen to be in our district,” Dudhat added.

Another MLA, Jasu Patel representing Meghraj constituency in North Gujarat said the roads in rural Gujarat “disappear” within three months of construction.