scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

4 workers killed, 20 injured in chemical factory blast in Surat

Fire department sources said that the fire broke out after an explosion in the Anupam Rasayan company around 10.30 pm on Saturday

Following the explosion workers rushed out of the factory and informed the owner and fire services

Four workers were killed and 20 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing factory at Sachin GIDC in Surat city on Saturday night.

Fire department sources said that the fire broke out after an explosion in the Anupam Rasayan company around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Following the explosion workers rushed out of the factory and informed the owner and fire services.

Chief fire officer Basant Pareek alongwith fire staff of different zones reached the spot and started extinguishing the flames. The officials also cut off power supply with the help of DGVCL (Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company limited.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Political Pulse |VHP hits out, asks BJP to come clean on statement over Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Sachin GIDC police also reached the spot and during the process of attendance verification found that four people were missing.

Late at night fire officials recovered a dead body from the factory. The deceased was later identified as Ankur Patel (35), a resident of Pandesara.

Fire officials continued the search on Sunday morning and found three charred bodies. All these bodies were then brought to new civil hospital and identified as Rakesh Chaudhary (31), a resident of Vadod village, Prabhat Jha (23), a resident of Antroli village in Surat district, and Sanjay Sinhora (28), a resident of Pandesara. The bodies were handed over to their relatives on Sunday after the post-mortem.

Advertisement
Also Read |Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Around 20 labourers also incurred minor burn injuries and even had breathing problems after coming in contact with highly dangerous chemicals and are under treatment at a private hospital in Surat city.

Sachin GIDDC police inspector D V Baldaniya said, “The cause of fire is not yet known, but we have registered an accidental death case into the deaths of four persons and have started a probe. At present it is difficult to say anything into the incident as we have also sought a report from FSL and factory inspector.”

Other Reads |Gujarat to expand anti-drug drive to other states: Harsh Sanghavi

Surat chief fire officer Basant Pareek said, “We have come to know that a chemical process was in progress in a unit and we suspect that due to high pressure and high temperature the blast took place in some of the processing equipments which exploded and highly inflammable chemicals fell into walls and other areas which later caught fire. Presently cooling activities are in progress in the company. The company had fire safety systems in place.”

Advertisement

Sources said that Anupam Rasayan company manufactures agro chemicals, pharmaceuticals, Pigment and dyes and polymer additives. The company came out with a press release on Sunday to condole the deaths of its employees and said the fire broke out at a manufacturing block of Unit 6, an independent unit with the lowest capacity.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:13:35 pm
Next Story

Annual ‘Tour de Corgi’ event to include new ‘Queen Elizabeth’ costume category to honour the monarch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement