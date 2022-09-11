4 workers killed, 20 injured in chemical factory blast in Surat

Four workers were killed and 20 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing factory at Sachin GIDC in Surat city on Saturday night.

Fire department sources said that the fire broke out after an explosion in the Anupam Rasayan company around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Following the explosion workers rushed out of the factory and informed the owner and fire services.

Chief fire officer Basant Pareek alongwith fire staff of different zones reached the spot and started extinguishing the flames. The officials also cut off power supply with the help of DGVCL (Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company limited.

Sachin GIDC police also reached the spot and during the process of attendance verification found that four people were missing.

Late at night fire officials recovered a dead body from the factory. The deceased was later identified as Ankur Patel (35), a resident of Pandesara.

Fire officials continued the search on Sunday morning and found three charred bodies. All these bodies were then brought to new civil hospital and identified as Rakesh Chaudhary (31), a resident of Vadod village, Prabhat Jha (23), a resident of Antroli village in Surat district, and Sanjay Sinhora (28), a resident of Pandesara. The bodies were handed over to their relatives on Sunday after the post-mortem.

Around 20 labourers also incurred minor burn injuries and even had breathing problems after coming in contact with highly dangerous chemicals and are under treatment at a private hospital in Surat city.

Sachin GIDDC police inspector D V Baldaniya said, “The cause of fire is not yet known, but we have registered an accidental death case into the deaths of four persons and have started a probe. At present it is difficult to say anything into the incident as we have also sought a report from FSL and factory inspector.”

Surat chief fire officer Basant Pareek said, “We have come to know that a chemical process was in progress in a unit and we suspect that due to high pressure and high temperature the blast took place in some of the processing equipments which exploded and highly inflammable chemicals fell into walls and other areas which later caught fire. Presently cooling activities are in progress in the company. The company had fire safety systems in place.”

Sources said that Anupam Rasayan company manufactures agro chemicals, pharmaceuticals, Pigment and dyes and polymer additives. The company came out with a press release on Sunday to condole the deaths of its employees and said the fire broke out at a manufacturing block of Unit 6, an independent unit with the lowest capacity.