Won’t spare those who trap girls with promise of marriage: Harsh Sanghavi

Gujarat government will not spare those who trap innocent girls by luring them into fraudulent marriage while concealing their identities, warned Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, during a visit to Bhavnagar Sunday.

The minister also met the families of two girls from Palitana town in the district who were allegedly trapped into such fraudulent marriages by youths from other communities.

“Youths who fraudulently trap innocent girls by faking promise of marriage will not be tolerated. The sadness in the eyes of the fathers of both girls conveys a lot,” an official release quoted Sanghavi.

He said he was receiving lots of calls from the people of Palitana demanding immediate action in the two cases. The home minister added that cases have been registered by the Bhavnagar police in both instances and several arrested. More arrests are likely, he said.

Sanghavi also appealed to people to inform the police if they come across any similar incidents.

The two cases were reported from Palitana in a month’s time. In one case, a senior police officer said, four of the six accused have been arrested. In the other, the police are trying to trace the girl who is allegedly believed to have been trapped into marriage, the officer added.

Last year, the state government had amended the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act to bring fraudulent or forcible conversion by marriage under its ambit with up to 10 years in prison. However, several sections of the amended act have been currently stayed by the Gujarat High Court.