Women’s Day: PM to address Sadhvi Sammelan in Kutch tomorrow

Around 550 sadhvis from Gujarat will participate in a meeting at White Rann in Dhordo of Kutch district Tuesday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The day-long Sadhvi Sammelan will be concluded by a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

The participating sadhvis will proceed to Dhordo from Ahmedabad’s BJP office Monday in the presence of senior party leaders such as Gordhan Zadaphia, co-treasurer Dharmendra Shah, Ahmedabad city BJP president Amit Shah and president of Ahmedabad Mahila Morcho Smita Joshi.

Acharya Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj from the party said the meeting of sadhvis from across Gujarat has been organised by Gujarat BJP Mahila Morcho on the subject of ‘Dharma, Sanskruti and Rashtra’. He added the day-long sammelan will be held between 9 am and 6 pm.

“The sammelan will also see the presence of Sadhvi Rutambharaji, Sadhvi Niranjanaji, Kankeshwari Devi and Union Minister Smriti Irani,” said Chaitanya Maharaj.