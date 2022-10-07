scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Will work as soldier of BJP, says ex-Cong MLA after joining saffron party

Ribadiya said he has joined the BJP because the ruling party resolved all the issues (related to farmers) that he had raised in the state assembly. “We will work as soldiers of the BJP from now,” he said.

Harshad Ribadiya with BJP leaders at the party’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (Image source: Twitter/BJP4Gujarat)

Former Congress leader Harshad Ribadiya, who recently stepped down as a legislator, joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela at the party’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar Thursday.

Ribadiya said he has joined the BJP because the ruling party resolved all the issues (related to farmers) that he had raised in the state assembly. “We will work as soldiers of the BJP from now,” he said.

On being asked about his statement in the past of being offered Rs 40 crore to quit the Congress during the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, Ribadiya said he never said that the BJP had offered him the money. “When (the late) Ahmedbhai (Patel) was contesting the Rajya Sabha elections, (one of) my (then) party’s leaders had sent his people asking me to quit (the party). No one from the BJP has ever offered me anything,” he said. However, when asked to name the leader, Ribadiya said the person was “no more among us” and it was inappropriate to name him now.

He added that while speculations were doing the rounds for long about him joining the BJP, it was only two days back that his supporters asked him to join the “journey of development” following which he decided to make the switch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Complaining about the Congress, Ribadiya also alleged that whenever they were fighting against anti-social elements, nobody from the party came forward to help them.

When asked if he has been promised a BJP ticket in the upcoming assembly elections, Vaghela said any worker can claim a ticket from the party and similarly, Ribadiya also has a right to claim one.

Ribadiya, who was elected from the Visavadar seat of Junagadh district on a Congress ticket in the 2017 assembly elections, had resigned from the post and from the party Tuesday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:52:13 am
Next Story

Raptors avoid high altitude mountains for migrating from central Asia: Study by Sasan wildlife division

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement