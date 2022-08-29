scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Will make forensic probe compulsory for crimes with more than 6 years jail: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Forensic Sciences Univresity in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the introduction of forensic evidence as a legal provision in India’s criminal justice system to focus on the need for forensic experts for reforms. The government aims to make forensic investigation “compulsory and legal” for offences attracting punishment of more than six years, Shah said addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, at its first convocation.

“The Indian government under the leadership of PM Modi is going to make radical changes in the IPC (Indian Penal Code), Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and Evidence Act. There is a need to re-make these laws from an independent India’s perspective. That is why, after holding discussions with several people, we have been working for the two-and-a-half years on these three acts. We will introduce a legal provision in these acts that such crimes that have provision of over six years punishment, forensic evidence will be made compulsory and legal in them. You can imagine how many experts, graduates and double graduates will be required then,” he said.

Hence, with rising demand for forensic experts in India, Shah assured the students that they will be “placed” soon.

As many as 1,132 students, including 91 foreign nationals, graduated from NFSU Sunday in the presence of Shah, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, state cabinet minister Rajendra Trivedi, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and NFSU Vice-Chancellor Dr JM Vyas.

“Conviction ratio can only increase when we bring forensic evidence as a legal provision and this can only happen when we have trained manpower. Trained manpower can only be achieved if we have an arrangement for their training. In very less time, NFSU has opened campuses in Bhopal, Goa, Tripura, Guwahati and Delhi, among others. We have provided the NFSU with the status of institute of national importance so that its reach and acceptability across India rises,” added Shah.

He said that days of “third-degree (treatment)” are over and only scientific evidence is the way to increase conviction ratio. “Culprits can only be punished through scientific evidence,” said Shah.He also reminded that it was the vision of the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to set up a one-of-a-kind university specialising in forensic sciences.

“Back in 2002-2003, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had a vision that India should have a strengthened conviction ratio which cannot be achieved unless we present forensic evidences strongly in court. For this, he decided to separate Gujarat Forensic Sciences Laboratory from the Gujarat Police department to keep it independent and convert it into India’s best FSL. That dream was achieved soon and then, we realised a shortage of trained manpower. During its discussion, it was decided to set up Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU),” said Shah.

Shah also urged students to preserve their mother tongue and said they should make it a point to use it for conversation at home. He pointed out that the government is now promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages.

“I have to say one more thing, especially to the students and youths, that whatever language you may use for study, make sure to use your mother tongue at home. We are now even promoting education in the mother tongue in engineering, technical and medical courses… Preserve your own language. It is my request to you to speak, write and read in your own language at home,” he said.

Talking about the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said one of its important points is to create a new syllabus and set up universities considering the requirements of the country’s future needs so as to connect the youth with development.

“The NEP puts an emphasis on providing knowledge and skill to the youth on the basis of future requirements. This is also being accomplished here,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

