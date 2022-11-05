Will fight Gujarat polls under ‘Bhupendrabhai’s’ leadership, says Shah

The Gujarat BJP will fight the Assembly elections under Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He also said that former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel had resigned from the top post as per the party’s policy after she turned 75 years.

Shah’s remarks came during an interview to Gujarati news channel ABP Asmita. “After the departure of Narendrabhai (Modi), came Anandiben. Anandiben governed till 75 (years), as per our party’s policy. (As she) attained 75, came Vijaybhai (Rupani). He completed five years in governance. Now, Bhupendrabhai (Patel) has come and we are fighting elections under his leadership. What change did we do?” he said in response to a question on the change of guard in Gujarat twice after 2016, despite the BJP’s claim of a “double-engine government’ in the state.

“You should ask this question to the Congress,” the Union Minister said, adding that a chief minister’s tenure under Congress’s governance was only two years and one month during Indira Gandhi’s time.

Incidentally, Anandiben’s resignation on August 1, 2016, came at a time when Gujarat was facing various agitations, including the intensive Patidar quota stir. On the other hand, Rupani tendered his resignation on September 11, 2021, after instructions from the party high command, following which a new council of ministers was appointed. All the ministers in the Vijay Rupani government were dropped as Bhupendra Patel was appointed the new CM.

Replying to a question on what was the reason for changing the entire cabinet, Shah said, “It is not a question of need. Many times, the party experiments… But not a single voice has been raised against that decision. All have welcomed the party’s decision with a smiling face.”

The Union Minister, who has been camping in Gujarat holding a series of meetings to finalise BJP candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled in the first week of December, emphasised that “winability” was the only criteria based on which the party would distribute tickets in Gujarat. “The BJP has only one criteria—to find and give tickets to candidates who can win, to win maximum seats… To form a strong BJP government one more time, while breaking all records of victory,” he said.

In reply to a question on unemployment being an issue in every election in Gujarat, despite there being a lot of investment coming to the state creating job opportunities, Shah said, “The issue will certainly be there in every election. It is because, even today, the condition of the country is not such that all can be given employment. So, the demand should be there. And all possible efforts should be made in that direction (ensuring employment generation) and it always remains a resolution.”

In reference to Gujarat government’s decision to appoint a committee for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah said UCC was BJP’s ideological commitment to the people of India and has been on the party’s agenda since the time of the Jan Sangh. He added that the Congress should not oppose UCC since a Bill on the same was first brought by Jawaharlal Nehru. He alleged that the Congress has always done politics of appeasement on the issue.

In response to a question on the recent demolition drive against encroachments in Devbhumi Dwarka and the opposition’s criticism, Shah said the people of a certain class were being targetted. There was an urgent need to demolish unauthorised encroachments at a place like Bet Dwarka, he said congratulating the state government on the drive.

“Those who are opposing it, I want to ask them if their opposition is for vote bank or against the implementation of law,” Shah said, adding a similar drive was being carried out in the entire state.

He also asked the Congress to make it public if they were in support of UCC and the removal of encroachments done under the garb of religion.

On the recovery of huge quantities of drugs from Gujarat and the opposition’s criticism, Shah said, “Not only in Gujarat, drugs are being caught in the entire country. You see the figures of the country in the past three years. Record breaking drugs have been caught… The Gujarat government has most strictly implemented Narendra Modi’s resolution of drug-free India on ground… Drugs are being caught everywhere, they (opposition) don’t have time to see the figures. But even if Gujarat alone has caught the drugs, what is wrong in it? What does the opposition, Congress, want in Gujarat? It is the duty of the state government to work strictly against drugs,” Shah said.