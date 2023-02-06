VMC committee approves budget: Rs 68 cr higher than draft budget

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Standing Committee on Monday approved an annual draft budget of Rs 4,830.75 crore, Rs 68.82 crore higher than the draft budget presented by VMC Commissioner Bancha Nidhi Pani.

The draft budget of the VMC has allocated Rs 2,600 crore for development works. Among the recommendations of the Standing Committee for development works are the reconstruction of a swimming pool in Manjalpur as well as a new office for birth, death, and marriage registration.

The committee has also opined that unused properties of the civic body should be appropriately developed and put to use. It has also sought a record of the shops, cabins and kiosks allotted by the VMC to various persons to be furnished within a month and to tap Corporate Social Responsibility funds to construct 50 new anganwadis. The committee has also directed that procurement of NOC for fire safety should become an online process to benefit citizens.

The Standing Committee has also reduced the budget allocation of Rs 20 lakh for “study tours” to be undertaken by elected members and the officials of the civic body to Rs 5 lakh. It has also instructed the civic body to ensure maximum participation in organising the cultural programmes for the upcoming G20 summit.

The General Board of the VMC will discuss the draft budget on February 16 and 17.