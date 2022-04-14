View expenditure on forces as investment: Naravane

Expenditure on armed forces should be viewed as an investment and not as a burden on the country’s economy, said Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

“For a country to prosper, you need a stable and peaceful environment. That will happen only if you have a strong armed forces that will secure your borders. Therefore, whenever we talk of our armed forces and the expenditure made on our armed forces, we should see it as an investment. It is an investment from which you can get good returns and it should not be seen as burden on the economy,” said Naravane.

The Chief of Army Staff was speaking after launching a book — Fifty Years of the 1971 War: Account from Veterans — at the university at Lavad. The book, which is a compilation of accounts of various war veterans made by RRU, also contains a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You should see how the economy suffers when there is a crisis. The moment there is a war anywhere or instability in the region, the impact can be seen on the stock markets. You can survive that kind of shocks, only if the armed forces of the country are strong,” Naravane said in his short address.

In March this year, The Indian Express reported that the Ministry of Defence, including the armed forces, has been allocated Rs 5.38 lakh crore in this year’s budget, which is nearly one-fourth less than its projected demand of more than Rs 7 lakh crore.

The Army chief said that the security of the nation, however, does not only depend on armed forces, but also on its people. “Citizens of the country also have a major role to play. Each one of us is responsible for the security and well-being of our country… We can do that by being outstanding citizens and not spreading rumours on WhatsApp. Little bit of rumour mongering leads to riots. Buses get burnt. Whose loss is it? It is a loss to the country,” he said.

The chief of Indian Army also said that first two women officers inducted into the aviation wing of the Army will graduate in July 2022. “We also now have in the Army, a fair number of women officers… More and more avenues have been opened up for women to join the armed forces,” he said.