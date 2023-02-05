scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Veteran journalist Nachiketa Desai dies at 72 after fall

Nachiketa Desai was suffering from cancer and heart-related issues for a few years.

Nachiketa Desai belonged to a noted Gandhian family.
Listen to this article
Veteran journalist Nachiketa Desai dies at 72 after fall
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran journalist from Gujarat Nachiketa Desai, who worked with a number of publications across the country, passed away at his residence following a fall Sunday morning.

According to a family friend, Nachiketa was suffering from cancer and heart-related issues for a few years. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

“On Sunday morning, he had a fall at his house. An ambulance was called in to shift him to hospital. However, he was declared dead at the residence,” the family friend said.

Nachiketa belonged to a noted Gandhian family. Veteran Gandhian and former Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Narayan Desai was his father, while Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary, Mahadev Desai, was his grandfather.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 20:12 IST
Next Story

Iran’s supreme leader issues pardon for ‘tens of thousands’ of prisoners – IRNA

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close