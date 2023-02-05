Veteran journalist Nachiketa Desai dies at 72 after fall

Veteran journalist from Gujarat Nachiketa Desai, who worked with a number of publications across the country, passed away at his residence following a fall Sunday morning.

According to a family friend, Nachiketa was suffering from cancer and heart-related issues for a few years. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

“On Sunday morning, he had a fall at his house. An ambulance was called in to shift him to hospital. However, he was declared dead at the residence,” the family friend said.

Nachiketa belonged to a noted Gandhian family. Veteran Gandhian and former Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Narayan Desai was his father, while Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary, Mahadev Desai, was his grandfather.