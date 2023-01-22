Senior advocate Vakharia, credited for ‘strong’ Gujarat High Court bar, passes away

Krishnakant Vakharia, one of the seniormost advocates of the Gujarat High Court, died of old age in Ahmedabad, Sunday. Vakharia, in his nineties, is survived by four children — sons Mehul and Pravin, and daughters Avani and Bindu.

Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association President Pruthviraj Jadeja confirmed Vakharia’s demise. He added that his last rites were scheduled at Thaltej Crematorium of Ahmedabad late Sunday evening.

“Vakharia saheb was a legend of Gujarat High Court bar. Ever since I started practising law at Gujarat High Court, I found him to be a very meticulous and hardworking lawyer who always helped junior advocates. He was very down to earth and courteous,” Jadeja said.

A native of Amreli, Vakharia was a multifaceted personality. Apart from being a designated senior advocate of the HC, he also held the office of Chairman of Legal Cell of the Gujarat Congress for a long time. Moreover, he was also the longest-serving president of Vishwa Gujarati Samaj, a powerful Gujarati organisation.

Paying his tributes, Gujarat Congress Manish Doshi spokesperson said, “Vakharia saheb was a Congress stalwart who performed his duties as Chairman of the Legal Cell for long. He had once contested for the Assembly elections. The Congress has lost a stalwart today.”

Doshi added that he was a helpful person. “Also, the most important factor of his personality was his networking skills. The credit to establish Vishwa Gujarati Samaj at the world level goes to Vakharia saheb,” he said.

In November 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, one of the distinguished juniors of Vakharia, had organised a function to felicitate the senior advocate in Ahmedabad. The function was attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, sitting judge of Supreme Court MR Shah and almost all the important legal personalities of Gujarat. At the function, Mehta had referred to Vakharia as his ‘senior’ and ‘father figure’.

Advertisement

“Most become legends after their lifetime. There are a few who become legends in their lifetime. Vakharia saheb is such a person who has become a legend in his lifetime… He not only practised law but also developed a strong bar. When we entered (the legal field), we were not lawyers. Vakharia saheb moulded us into lawyers,” Mehta had then said.

At the same event, senior HC advocate Nirupam Nanavati stated that Vakharia was into student politics, labour union activities under Congress’s Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and social work and also had a thriving legal practice in his prime. He recalled that Vakharia’s office gave four high court judges and a number of designated senior advocates like Mehta.