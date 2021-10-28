Gujarat: Vaghani tells students to avail of Rs 500-cr grant for unreserved communities

Senior minister and spokesperson of the Gujarat government, Jitu Vaghani, on Wednesday appealed to the students of non-reserved communities to take maximum benefit of the total grant of Rs 500 crore for the current year by registering for schemes under the Gujarat Binanamat Shaikshanik-Arthik Vikas Nigam, a state-run corporation for educational and economic development of unreserved communities.

Briefing media persons about the weekly meeting of the state cabinet, Vaghani said that the state government is providing loan and financial assistance to the people of unreserved communities for education, self-employment, vehicle, etc.

This year the government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the purpose, Vaghani said, and appealed people to do their online registrations. The registrations to avail benefits from the corporation will be done between November 21, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Among other decisions, Vaghani said that four services related to driving licence (DL) – duplicate DL, DL renewal, DL Information, DL Replacement – will be available now from the E-Gram centres in villages at a token fee of Rs 20.

Vaghani also said that the state government has decided to provide water for Rabi crops from October 30, depending on availability.