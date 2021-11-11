Vaghani refutes allegations against Kiritsinh by Maharashtra minister

Gujarat government spokeperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani on Thursday refuted allegations levelled against minister Kiritsinh Rana by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and senior minister in Maharashtra government, Nawab Malik, and challenged the latter to prove the same.

Earlier in the day, Malik had alleged links between Rana and some controversial names associated with the recent cruise drug bust conspiracy case in Maharashtra. Rana is a cabinet rank minister of environment, forest and climate change in the Gujarat government.

Malik alleged that persons like Manish Bhanushali, Dhaval Bhanushali, KP Gosavi and Sunil Patil have proximity to Rana and they used to frequently stay in five star hotels in Ahmedabad. Malik also raised questions if the drug rackets are being run from Gujarat.

Taking strong objections to the allegations levelled by Malik, Vaghani said, “Those who have levelled allegations against Kiritsinh (Rana), I challenge them to show a connection (of named persons) with Kiritsinh. Our government, Kiritsinh ji and our BJP leadership is ready for that. It has been a habit of Congress, NCP and other opponents to level false allegations and spread canards. Congress and NCP are unable to digest BJP’s influence, its works and people’s blessings for it.”

“There is no connection, Kiritsinh ji is doing service (of people) honestly. His public life has been unblemished. I refute all the statements and allegations,” Vaghani added.