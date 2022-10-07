scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Video of alleged conversion event: Vaghani demands actions against Kejriwal, AAP for hurting religious sentiments

In the purported video, the attendees can be seen taking oaths that they would not pray to various Hindu gods and goddesses. The event was from October 5 in which thousands of Hindus embraced Buddhism.

Jitu Vaghani, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSenior Gujarat BJP leader Jitu Vaghani

Senior Gujarat BJP leader Jitu Vaghani Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over a purported video of a conversion event in Delhi attended by Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. The Gujarat education minister said the video has hurt the sentiments of people in Gujarat who are ready to teach the party a lesson.

In the purported video, the attendees can be seen taking oaths that they would not pray to various Hindu gods and goddesses. The event was from October 5 in which thousands of Hindus embraced Buddhism.

Addressing a press conference about the video, Vaghani said it has exposed Kejriwal and AAP’s true faces. He also warned AAP and Kejriwal not to test the patience of the Hindu community by playing with its sentiments or be prepared to face its consequences.

An official BJP release stated that Vaghani has demanded legal action across India and in Gujarat in connection with the video.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:18:13 pm
Next Story

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement