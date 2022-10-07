Video of alleged conversion event: Vaghani demands actions against Kejriwal, AAP for hurting religious sentiments

Senior Gujarat BJP leader Jitu Vaghani Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over a purported video of a conversion event in Delhi attended by Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. The Gujarat education minister said the video has hurt the sentiments of people in Gujarat who are ready to teach the party a lesson.

In the purported video, the attendees can be seen taking oaths that they would not pray to various Hindu gods and goddesses. The event was from October 5 in which thousands of Hindus embraced Buddhism.

Addressing a press conference about the video, Vaghani said it has exposed Kejriwal and AAP’s true faces. He also warned AAP and Kejriwal not to test the patience of the Hindu community by playing with its sentiments or be prepared to face its consequences.

An official BJP release stated that Vaghani has demanded legal action across India and in Gujarat in connection with the video.