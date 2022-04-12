Vadodara: Fire breaks out at private hospital, no casualty reported

April 12, 2022 2:22:26 pm
A fire broke out on the first floor of a private hospital on the Darpan Cinema Road in Vadodara’s Dahod area Monday night around 10.30 pm, said the fire department. Officials said the fire was sparked by a short circuit in the electric panel and no casualty was reported as the hospital staff had shifted out all the patients on time.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by breaking a part of the glass facade of the hospital.
According to reports, thick smoke had engulfed the ward but the hospital staff managed to rescue all the patients.
