Gujarat CM Patel speaks to Pushkar Dhami to provide assistance to tourists amid Uttarakhand rains

Following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Tuesday spoke to his counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to help Gujarati tourists stranded in the state. The Gujarat government also released a helpline number to get information about tourists stranded in Uttarakhand.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Ardra Agrawal said that as per information, around about 30 Gujarati tourists are stuck in Uttarakhand. “Out of those 30 tourists, 24 are at Kedarnath base camp and six are at the Kedarnath temple. We have reached out to the concerned district collectors there and the disaster management secretary as well. And as of now, they are absolutely safe there. They want to come down and we are trying to facilitate that,” he said.

Agrawal also said that the stuck tourists are expected to start their onward journey in a few hours after the roads are opened.

“Following instructions from the Chief Minister, a helpline number (079-23251900) of State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) has been declared so that contact can be established with those Gujarati tourists stuck there (in Uttarakhand),” said the statement from CMO.