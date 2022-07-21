scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Use of AI can help judiciary dispose of pending cases: Gujarat HC CJ

Suggesting similar use of AI algorithm to dispose of pending cases, Kumar said, “Consider Motor Vehicle (MV) cases that account for highest in any court... They can be broadly classified into death cases, grievous injuries cases, simple injuries and for insurance claims."

Gandhinagar |
July 21, 2022 4:50:45 am
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administers oath to Justice Aravind Kumar. (Gujarat Information Department)

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) and newer technologies can help the judiciary dispose of thousands of pending cases, said Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural of 13th Asian Criminology Conference (ACC) on “Emerging Trends in Technology and its Impact on Law, Criminal Justice, and Public Policy” at the GNLU campus in Gandhinagar Wednesday, Kumar said, “Information and communication has changed the world and turned it into a global village. Today, the word citizen has got a counterpart called netizen. Artificial Intelligence has made such inroads that today in Supreme Court, all matters are to be translated and listed… The SC has constituted AI committee and through the assistance of National Informatics Centre (NIC), they have arranged for translation of nine Indian languages into English where a document page is translated in less than 30 seconds with 100 per cent accuracy.”

Suggesting similar use of AI algorithm to dispose of pending cases, Kumar said, “Consider Motor Vehicle (MV) cases that account for highest in any court… They can be broadly classified into death cases, grievous injuries cases, simple injuries and for insurance claims. In these categories, let take the simple injuries where the medical expenditure and compensation sought for disability and loss of livelihood is around Rs 1 lakh. On an average it takes 2-3 years to dispose of such cases in a court… can we not use algorithm to ensure that at least 20,000 of such MV cases are disposed of in one year?” Kumar encouraged GNLU students to ponder over questions related to crime enabled by evolving technologies.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement