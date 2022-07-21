Use of AI can help judiciary dispose of pending cases: Gujarat HC CJ

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) and newer technologies can help the judiciary dispose of thousands of pending cases, said Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural of 13th Asian Criminology Conference (ACC) on “Emerging Trends in Technology and its Impact on Law, Criminal Justice, and Public Policy” at the GNLU campus in Gandhinagar Wednesday, Kumar said, “Information and communication has changed the world and turned it into a global village. Today, the word citizen has got a counterpart called netizen. Artificial Intelligence has made such inroads that today in Supreme Court, all matters are to be translated and listed… The SC has constituted AI committee and through the assistance of National Informatics Centre (NIC), they have arranged for translation of nine Indian languages into English where a document page is translated in less than 30 seconds with 100 per cent accuracy.”

Suggesting similar use of AI algorithm to dispose of pending cases, Kumar said, “Consider Motor Vehicle (MV) cases that account for highest in any court… They can be broadly classified into death cases, grievous injuries cases, simple injuries and for insurance claims. In these categories, let take the simple injuries where the medical expenditure and compensation sought for disability and loss of livelihood is around Rs 1 lakh. On an average it takes 2-3 years to dispose of such cases in a court… can we not use algorithm to ensure that at least 20,000 of such MV cases are disposed of in one year?” Kumar encouraged GNLU students to ponder over questions related to crime enabled by evolving technologies.