After US-Canada border deaths, Gujarat police to sensitise people to perils of illegal immigration

In the wake of the deaths at the US-Canada border of four members of a Gujarat family who were allegedly trying to enter the US illegally, the police said it would start an initiative to warn people of the perils of undertaking illegal travel overseas.

The state police’s anti-human trafficking unit, with the help of Mahila Suraksha Samiti (women protection committee) volunteers, will warn people of agents involved in illegal trafficking to the US, the UK, Canada and other countries.

On January 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police discovered four frozen bodies, at a temperature of minus 30 degrees, near Emerson in Canada’s Manitoba province. They were part of an 11-member group of Indians allegedly trying to cross over to the US from Canada illegally. On January 28, the Canadian authorities identified them as Jagdish Patel (39); his wife, Vaishali Patel (37); their daughter Vihangi Patel (11); and son Dharmik Patel (3). Residents of the Dingucha village of Gandhinagar district’s Kalol tehsil, they had travelled to Canada on visitor visas.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DGP (women’s cell) Anil Pratham said, “We have written to superintendents of police and police commissioners in all cities and districts of Gujarat asking them to sensitise people to the perils of undertaking illegal means of travel to other countries through such travel agents. The recent case of a family from Dingucha found dead should serve as a deterrent for others who have similar plans. The travel agents might boast of having got people inside any foreign country many times. The victims are not aware of the hardships and risks involved in such plans. Volunteers from Mahila Suraksha Samiti can assist the police in reaching out to the people.”

While law enforcement agencies in the US and Canada are investigating human trafficking rackets alleged to have involved in the case, the state police’s crime investigation department is looking into the involvement of local travel agents. However, there have been no arrests in India yet as the police are awaiting a reply from their counterparts in the US and Canada. Seven people from Gujarat are currently detained by US authorities after they were caught allegedly crossing the border illegally.