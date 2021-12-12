US brand purchases khadi denim worth Rs 1 crore from Gujarat

Following an agreement between Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and textile major Arvind Mills to trade Khadi denim products across the world, leading US-based fashion brand Patagonia has purchased nearly 30,000 metres of khadi denim fabric worth Rs 1.08 crore for its apparels from Gujarat, said an official release from KVIC Sunday.

“In July 2017, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) signed an agreement with Arvind mills Limited, Ahmedabad, to trade khadi denim products around the world. Since then, Arvind Mills has been purchasing a large quantity of khadi denim fabric every year from KVIC-certified khadi institutions of Gujarat,” said the release.

“This new initiative of KVIC is not only creating extra man hours for khadi artisans of Gujarat but is also fulfilling the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘local to global.’ The purchase of khadi denim by Patagonia has created additional 1.80 lakh man hours, i.e., 27,720 man days of work for khadi artisans. The order was placed in October 2020 and the same was executed in 12 months’ time as per the schedule, i.e. in October 2021,” it added.

As per the release, the US fashion brand carried out a strict assessment of various aspects of manufacturing khadi denim such as spinning, weaving, carding, dyeing, wage payments, age verification of workers, etc., at a khadi making institution in Gondal of Rajkot through a global third-party assessor before placing the order.

Quoting KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, the release said, “Khadi denim is the only handcrafted denim fabric in the world which has gained wide popularity in the country and abroad. Khadi denim is increasingly being used by leading fashion brands owing to the superior quality, comfort, organic and eco-friendly qualities of the fabric. Khadi denim is an apt example of ‘Local to Global’ as envisaged by the PM.”