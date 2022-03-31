Unprotected Manual Workers Act repealed

Stating that The Gujarat Unprotected Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1979 has become “obsolete”, the Gujarat government on Wednesday passed a Bill, repealing the Act with a unanimous vote.

Introducing The Gujarat Unprotected Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) (Repeal) Bill, 2022, Minister of State for Labour Brijesh Merja said the regulation was enacted in 1979 to regulate the employment and welfare of unprotected manual workers employed in 13 types of employment.

“The state government had constituted the Ahmedabad Cloth Markets and Shops Labour Board in 1981 and also framed the Cloth Market or Shops Unprotected Workers (Employment and Welfare Regulation) Scheme for clothing activity in limited areas of Ahmedabad city. The law is applicable to unorganised workers working in cloth markets of Ahmedabad city, including those in Kalupur, Sindhi Market, Raipur and Panch Kuva,” Merja told the House.

“Only 2,281 workers and 5,959 traders were registered under 1979 Act which was very limited in scope,” the minister added.

Merja said that after the Parliament enacted the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act to provide registration, social security and welfare to the unorganised sector, the Gujarat government constituted Gujarat State Social Security Board in 2011.

“This 2008 Act fulfils purpose of Gujarat Unprotected Manual Workers (Employment and Welfare Regulation) Act, 1979 and hence employment and welfare specific constitution of multiple board is not required. As the Act of 1979 has become obsolete, it is not required to be kept on the Statute Book. It is therefore considered necessary to repeal the aforesaid Act of 1979,” the

minister added.