Gujarat: Unjha BJP MLA on ventilator support

Ashaben Patel, BJP MLA from Unjha constituency in Mehsana, has been on a ventilator following infection in the lungs and kidney due to complications out of dengue.

The 44-year-old MLA was admitted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad Friday.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel rushed to the hospital to ensure all necessary medical arrangements.

Confirming the development, Chief Whip of BJP in Gujarat Assembly, Pankaj Desai, said Ashaben was under treatment for dengue at a hospital in Unjha. “Today, her condition deteriorated following which she was shifted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad. She has developed an infection in her kidney and lungs and has been put on ventilator,” Desai said.

Ashaben was one of the prominent faces of the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation and was elected as an MLA on Congress ticket from the constituency in 2017. However, she jumped sides to the BJP later. She was re-elected from the same constituency as a BJP MLA in a by-election in 2019.