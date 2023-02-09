scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurates three addiction treatment facilities in Gujarat

The three centres are among the 25 such centres inaugurated by the union minister across the country as part of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan Thursday.

drug de-addiction centreVirendra Kumar (centre) virtually inaugurated 25 drug de-addiction centres on Thursday. (Twitter/ @Drvirendrakum13)
Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Thursday virtually inaugurated three addiction treatment facilities in Mehsana, Jamnagar and Vadodara.

The three centres are among the 25 such centres inaugurated by the union minister across the country as part of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan Thursday.

The facility in Mehsana has been set up at Mehsana Civil Hospital.

Animesh Patel, incharge Chief District Medical Officer of the Mehsana Civil Hospital and nodal officer of the facility said, “Total 25 such facilities were inaugurated by the union minister Virendra Kumar as part of the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan. The centre has been initiated by the Social Justice & Empowerment ministry and will be run by the Health department. Similar centres were also inaugurated in Jamnagar and Vadodara as well.”

According to Patel, the function was attended by Mehsana Collector M Nagarajan, district Superintendent of Police Achal Tyagi and Chief District Health Officer Mahesh Kapadiya.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 21:12 IST
