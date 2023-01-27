Under Modi, India came out of Covid, recession: Gujarat CM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has come out first from Covid-19 pandemic and then from global recession.

The chief minister was speaking while inaugurating the 12th edition of Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s VCCI Expo 2023 in Vadodara.

Patel added that in developed country like United States, people are losing jobs and under the leadership of Modi, people are getting jobs in India.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has come out from the Corona pandemic and then from global recession. You must have read in newspaper recently that people are losing jobs in America, but in India, under the leadership of Narendrabhai (Modi), people are getting jobs. Under Narendrabhai’s leadership, reputation of India is increasing,” Patel said.

The CM also said that India and Gujarat are coming out as a preferred place of investment for foreign industries.

The CM added that Gujarat is passing through its global period and is getting benefit of double engine government.

The function was also attended by Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadiya, local MPs and MLAs and office bearers of VCCI.