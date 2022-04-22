UK PM Boris Johnson visits GBU, meets Adani during day-long stay in Gujarat

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson started his two-day India visit from Gujarat on Thursday, visiting a number of places, including the under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU), and meeting Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani at the latter’s office on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

This is the first visit of a UK Prime Minister to Gujarat.

In his tweet, Adani said, “Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies.”

Later in the day, Johnson spent nearly an hour at the GBU, situated at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. The university was set up by the Gujarat government in collaboration with UK-based Edinburgh University.

Johnson was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Science & Technology Minister Jitu Vaghani, Secretary (Department of Science & Technology) Vijay Nehra, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan.

At GBU, Johnson was also greeted by two priests from Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan with a Pagh (a headgear), symbolising peace. A band from the Swaminarayan sect — Shree Muktajivan Swami Bapa Pipe Band — also greeted him.

At the under-construction university, Johnson held a closed-door meeting with CM Patel and visited two laboratories. He also interacted with faculty members and research scholars for around 15 minutes. The UK PM also attended a photo-op with the staff of GBU before leaving.

Nehra, who is also the Director General of GBU, said, “The visit (of the British PM) was to get an idea about the collaboration between the GBU and the University of Edinburgh, as well as to review the detailed facets of the partnership… He took a tour of the campus, interacted with the Board of Governors, senior administration staff, faculty members and lab technicians. He visited some of the labs.”

“The UK PM noted that this is a very high-end university coming up with dedicated focus on post-graduate and doctorate studies, research and with close interaction with industry,” Nehra added.

A senior official of the university said that as per the 10-year agreement, GBU will pay Edinburgh University Rs 200 crore. In return, the Edinburgh University will involve in various aspects of the university such as curriculum design, recruitment of faculties, staff training, faculty and student exchanges, laboratory design and research to ensure that GBU becomes one of the top biotechnology universities in the world.

An official of the GBU said that during his visit to the laboratories, Johnson was impressed by a machine that can test blood of a person who suffered snake bite and ascertain which specie of snake bit the person.

Speaking to media persons, Vaghani said that visit of the UK PM was a proud moment for Gujarat. He said that GBU, conceptualised by Prime Minister and the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, is going to be a hub of research in the field of biotechnology in India.

Adding that “the university is going to provide a launchpad to research scholars in the field of biotechnology”, Vaghani said that the under-construction university will start functioning in the next 2-3 months.

During his visit, Johnson also visited the manufacturing plant of heavy equipment maker JCB at Halol in Panchmahals district near Vadodara.

Johnson began the day in Gujarat by visiting Sabarmati-Harijan Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad. At the Ashram, Johnson paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi while noting in the visitor’s book, “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.”

An official release from the state government stated that at the Ashram, Johnson was gifted two books — Guide to London and an autobiography of Mirabehn, British national Madeleine Slade, who was a close follower of Mahatma

Gandhi. Johnson also visited Mira Kutir in front of Hriday Kunj on the Ashram premises.

In the evening, Johnson visited Swaminarayan Akshardham temple of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sansthan (BAPS) in Gandhinagar. He was accompanied by CM Bhupendra Patel.

A release from the temple quoted Johnson as saying, “Every time I visit a BAPS temple, I am uplifted and feel a sense of deep spirituality. All of you, by your selfless work, values and goodness, are contributing in an amazing way towards world development.”