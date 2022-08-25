scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Two ministers stripped of portfolios: BJP workers perform any responsibility that they get, says Jitu Vaghani

Jitu Vaghani, however, did not reply to questions on the reason behind stripping the two ministers of their two portfolios.

Jitu Vaghani (File)

Speaking for the first time on stripping two Cabinet Ministers of two of their important portfolios, spokesperson of Gujarat government and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Wednesday said that in BJP, workers perform whatever responsibility they get as a part of the system devised by the CM or the party.

Vaghani, however, did not reply to questions on the reason behind stripping the two ministers of their two portfolios.

On August 20, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had taken away two important portfolios of Revenue and Road & Building from Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi respectively following “complaints” of inefficiency.

The CM has kept both the departments with himself while giving a state-level charge of the same to junior ministers Harsh Sanghavi (Revenue) and Jagdish Vishvakarma (Road & Building).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

When asked about the reason behind this development, Vaghani said, “As part of the system, BJP workers earnestly perform whatever responsibilities they get. Workers work as per the system devised by the CM or the party…Whether it is Rajubhai (Rajendra Trivedi) or Purneshbhai (Modi), we all work proudly as per our responsibility.”

Vaghani did not answer the questions if corruption or lack of performance was the reason behind the CM stripping the two ministers of the two portfolios.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:22:55 am
Next Story

Explained: The PMLA verdict review

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event
‘Far Out’

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement