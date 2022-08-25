Two ministers stripped of portfolios: BJP workers perform any responsibility that they get, says Jitu Vaghani

Speaking for the first time on stripping two Cabinet Ministers of two of their important portfolios, spokesperson of Gujarat government and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Wednesday said that in BJP, workers perform whatever responsibility they get as a part of the system devised by the CM or the party.

Vaghani, however, did not reply to questions on the reason behind stripping the two ministers of their two portfolios.

On August 20, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had taken away two important portfolios of Revenue and Road & Building from Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi respectively following “complaints” of inefficiency.

The CM has kept both the departments with himself while giving a state-level charge of the same to junior ministers Harsh Sanghavi (Revenue) and Jagdish Vishvakarma (Road & Building).

When asked about the reason behind this development, Vaghani said, “As part of the system, BJP workers earnestly perform whatever responsibilities they get. Workers work as per the system devised by the CM or the party…Whether it is Rajubhai (Rajendra Trivedi) or Purneshbhai (Modi), we all work proudly as per our responsibility.”

Vaghani did not answer the questions if corruption or lack of performance was the reason behind the CM stripping the two ministers of the two portfolios.