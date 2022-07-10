Tourist bus falls into gorge in Saputara Hills as driver loses control, 2 dead

Two persons were dead and 30 others injured when a private bus carrying tourists from Saputara hills in Dang lost control after breaking railings at a turn and fell 25-30 feet deep into a gorge Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 pm Saturday when a group of five luxury buses carrying 50 persons—two men and 48 women— left from Saputara Hills after a day-long vacation at the tourist spot. The group was part of a Garba dance troupe from Surat. According to police, one of the buses lost control at a turning point while returning and fell 25-30 feet deep in a gorge and overturned multiple times.

The deceased have been identified as Surat residents Sonalben Davda (45) and Kundanben Sapariya (42) who were enrolled at ‘Shyam Darbar Garba Classes’ in Surat city. Police said 48 students and three teachers from the dance centre had gone to Saputara Hills from Surat for a day-long vacation.

“After the day-long trip, we started off for Surat in five different buses. I was sitting in the last one. When the bus reached a turning point near Malegam around 8:30 pm, the driver was unable to apply brakes after which the vehicle lost control and broke the railings on the roadside and fell into the gorge. Sonalben and Kundanben received injuries on their heads,” said Nikunj Dhadhuk, an employee at Shyam Darbar Garba Classes, in his police complaint.

Taking cognisance of Nikunj’s complaint, the police have booked the driver of the bus—Sushil Savaliya—under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence, 279 for rash driving, 337 and 338 for causing hurt with rash act. Sushil is also said to be injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the injured were taken to Ahwa Hospital in Dang Saturday night where four more persons are said to be in critical condition.

“To ensure necessary relief services reach the injured victims, Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) spoke to Dang collector. Patel was in touch with the local administration, police, 108 ambulance service, and disaster management teams since Saturday night. The CM expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident,” read an official statement from the state government.

“Following the CM’s instructions, a team of doctors, orthopedic surgeons and paramedics, along with seven ambulances, were rushed from Navsari to assist the victims. Many victims were transferred to hospitals in Surat after their primary treatment in Ahwa Hospital,” said Dang Collector Bhavin Pandya.