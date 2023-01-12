To check stray cattle menace, Gujarat decides to castrate 50,000 bulls

IN AN attempt to check stray cattle menace, the Gujarat government Wednesday announced a special campaign to castrate around 50,000 bulls straying in public spaces across the state and put them in around 105 cattle pounds. The decision was taken in a weekly state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Senior minister and spokesperson for the government Rushikesh Patel announced the decision while briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

According to the government spokesperson, under the campaign, bulls above one year of age will be castrated. After castration, arrangements will be made to take proper care of the animals for one week. After their castration, the bulls will be ear-tagged as well.

The campaign will be carried out by teams of experts comprising professors of veterinary colleges and veterinary experts from animal husbandry department.

A week after castration, the bulls will be sent to organisations that get government assistance under the Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana (MGPY). Under MGPY, the government is providing financial assistance to cattlepounds, Gaushalas and other institutions managed by trusts for the preservation of cows.

According to Rushikesh Patel, as per a survey, there are around 50,000 bulls in the state, including eight municipal corporations, 156 municipalities and other rural areas. “Owing to the 50,000-odd bulls, a lot of problems are created. And for that the special decision has been taken… We are planning to control the bulls, who are generally very aggressive,” said the minister. “Bulls are very aggressive. Out of the 100 cases (of stray cattle related accidents), 60-70 happen due to fights between bulls… Among the total incidents, the ones due to bulls are higher.”

Replying to a question whether the decision would hurt people’s sentiments, the minister said, “The bulls are mostly abandoned without any ownership… and are let loose. And they move around in municipal corporations and nagarpalikas. So, this is a beginning to control the menace.”

Advertisement

Stray cattle menace has led to fatal accidents in the state and the courts have been reprimanding the government over the issue. The government had introduced Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, to check the menace. But following protests from the Maldhari (cattle herders) community ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bill was withdrawn.