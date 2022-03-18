There’s communication gap with Rahul: Vaghela after G23 meet of Congress

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who attended the recent G23 meet of senior Congress leaders in Delhi on Wednesday, said that had “Ahmed Patel (late Rajya Sabha MP) been alive, G23 would not have happened”. He said that there was a clear communication gap in the Congress party when it comes to MP Rahul Gandhi.

Vaghela, who officially quit the Congress party in 2017, had attended the G23 meet at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir CM in New Delhi. G23 refers to a group of 23 dissenting senior Congress leaders who have been demanding a democratic process in the party structure. Few key leaders who attended the G23 meet in Delhi were Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Raj Babbar, Anand Sharma, Manishankar Aiyer among others.

After the meet, Vaghela returned to his residence in Gandhinagar and held a press conference on Thursday wherein he said, “I witnessed the agony and suffering of the G23 group in a meet we attended at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Groupism in Congress is nothing new and has been seen in the party since the days of Mahatma Gandhi. The agony of G23 leaders is that someone should listen to them. Whenever a fight occurs in a family, it is the duty of the family head to talk to those complaining.”

“We know the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and the sacrifices they have made. There is a clear generation gap when it comes to Rahul Gandhi and problems are bound to occur. Rahul is open-minded and I am friends with him but there is a clear generation gap. When there is a lack of human touch, then problems are bound to occur. Sonia Gandhi, despite her failing health, has been able to keep the party together,” he said.

Suggesting that a leader should have the “capacity to listen”, Vaghela said while the BJP was embracing even those that were abusing it, “the Congress was driving out those that had already embraced it”. According to Vaghela, Rahul Gandhi was “not the president and yet the decision maker”.

Vaghela said that while the BJP is strengthening its cadre base in Gujarat every day, the Congress lacks vision. He also invited G23 leaders to Gujarat to campaign against the BJP ahead of Vidhan-sabha elections in December this year, “with or without the support of Congress party.”

“The BJP being the ruling party with all their money and muscle power, do not let their panna pramukh rest for a single day. On the other hand there is Congress where there is no vision. Change doesn’t happen overnight. If the elections are preponed to June this year, Congress will fare poorly in Gujarat. I invited the G 23 leaders to Gujarat to come here and campaign against the BJP together, whether they receive the support of Congress or not,” said Vaghela.

Vaghela also added that the party is suffering after the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and veteran leader Ahmed Patel.

“I have been a witness to the contribution and work of Ahmed Patel in the Congress party. He acted as a shield to the Gandhi family, often taking problems upon himself. Congress across India is suffering due to the void left by Patel and his guidance. If a worthy person would have taken the place of Patel and held together the party, then there would have been no need for a G23 group,” said Vaghela.

Vaghela, who was initially with the Jan Sangh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and later Congress, said that party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra received poor mentorship in UP polls.

“The G23 meeting went on for four hours and a proposal was given that we have utmost regards for Soniaji and have no issues with Rahul Gandhi. Due to lack of experienced leadership, Punjab was lost. You don’t change your horse in an ongoing race. You created chaos by replacing Captain Amari-nder Singh and they averted a sure shot victory in polls. There was lack of homework, maturity and good advisors. Putting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary for UP polls misfired for her political career as there was a clear lack of grooming in her case. She did not get the right advisors who would have worked for keeping the party united instead it got further broken,” said Vaghela.