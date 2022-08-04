Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested

August 4, 2022 2:23:18 am
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (ATHU) of the Vadodara city police on Wednesday detained three persons, including a Thai national, for allegedly staying in India on an expired visa for three years and working in a spa as an illegal “masseur”. The owner of the spa and another accomplice were also held.
A team of ATHU of Vadodara city, led by inspector ND Solanki, conducted a raid at the Sea Salt Spa, located in Alkapuri, and detained Wises Sirikanya, a Thai national, for staying and working in India on a visa that expired on November 14, 2019. Police also detained the owner of the spa Sameer Joshi and an accomplice, Omi Suba.
A release from the ATHU said, “Based on a tip-off about an illegal massage parlour being run under the guise of a spa, the ATHU raided Sea Salt Spa and found a person of foreign origin belonging to the third gender, who first identified himself as a woman… on examining the passport issued by Thailand, his name was learned to be Mr Wises Srikanya.”
“The tourist visa to India was valid from November 15, 2018, to November 14, 2019… On being asked to produce a work permit, the accused did not have any documents… and revealed that he was a person of the third gender,” the release added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Police also booked the spa owner for running illegal massage services. “We had information that the owner of the spa was employing women from other countries on tourist visas,” police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again
ED gets custody of Partha, Arpita till tomorrow
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: CID tells court it wants to withdraw plea to make four cops stand trial
Bombay High Court seeks state’s response on plea challenging stay on MVA orders
Rahul Gandhi targets RSS over hoisting of Tricolour
Govt appoints pvt individuals in key admin posts
Kareena Kapoor recalls Amrita Singh requesting her to take a photo with Sara Ali Khan during K3G trials: ‘She loved Poo and You Are My Soniya’
Burglar taken to hospital for Covid treatment flees from bed
Delhi Confidential: Past & Present
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Researchers lose contact with 4th of 5 Olive Ridley turtles tagged for first time
Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider