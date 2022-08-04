Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (ATHU) of the Vadodara city police on Wednesday detained three persons, including a Thai national, for allegedly staying in India on an expired visa for three years and working in a spa as an illegal “masseur”. The owner of the spa and another accomplice were also held.

A team of ATHU of Vadodara city, led by inspector ND Solanki, conducted a raid at the Sea Salt Spa, located in Alkapuri, and detained Wises Sirikanya, a Thai national, for staying and working in India on a visa that expired on November 14, 2019. Police also detained the owner of the spa Sameer Joshi and an accomplice, Omi Suba.

A release from the ATHU said, “Based on a tip-off about an illegal massage parlour being run under the guise of a spa, the ATHU raided Sea Salt Spa and found a person of foreign origin belonging to the third gender, who first identified himself as a woman… on examining the passport issued by Thailand, his name was learned to be Mr Wises Srikanya.”

“The tourist visa to India was valid from November 15, 2018, to November 14, 2019… On being asked to produce a work permit, the accused did not have any documents… and revealed that he was a person of the third gender,” the release added.

Police also booked the spa owner for running illegal massage services. “We had information that the owner of the spa was employing women from other countries on tourist visas,” police said.