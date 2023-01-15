Teenaged girl and maternal uncle found dead inside Hingolgadh sanctuary in Rajkot

A teenaged girl and her maternal uncle were found dead inside the Hingolgadh Nature Education Sanctuary (HNES) in Gujarat’s Rajkot district Friday with the police saying the two were in a relationship and died by suicide.

Alpa Bavaliya, 17, was a resident of the Devpara village in Chotila taluka of Surendranagar district, and Raydhan Jogradiya, 22, belonged to the Ajmer village in Rajkot district’s Vinchhiya taluka.

They were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The police said the Jogradiya’s maternal grandfather and the girl’s paternal uncle identified the bodies.

Devpara and Ajmer villages are neighbouring villages and the police said the two knew each other for many years.

“The primary investigation has revealed the families of Bavaliya and Jogradiya were working as sharecroppers on pieces of agricultural land adjacent to each other and the two had started liking each other. Jogradiya was a distant uncle of the girl on her maternal side and, therefore, the two thought their relationship will not be able to culminate in marriage. So, they committed suicide,” a police officer from the Vinchhiya police station said Sunday.

“On Thursday, the two met at a family occasion at Jogradiya’s place and left the place that afternoon. After the girl was not found to be around, her family launched a search but to no avail. The next morning, on Friday, the two were found by a forest guard out on patrol in that area and informed the police,” the officer added.

Based on the information given by the girl’s father, the Vinchhiya police have registered a case of accidental deaths and started an investigation. However, the police said no foul play was suspected. “Neither family has levelled any allegation on the other. The post-mortem report has also concluded that the duo died by hanging,” the police officer said.