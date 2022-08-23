Talatis call off their 20-day strike after govt assurance

Office bearers of the Gujarat State Talati-Mantri Mahamandal Monday announced to end their 20-day state wide strike after a meeting with Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja and positive consideration of their pending demands.

A statement from the office bearers of the state body of the Talati-cum-Mantri stated that while one of their demands has been resolved, other demands have also been positively considered by the state government.

Pressing for their various service-related demands, around 9,000 revenue clerks of the state were on a strike since August 2.