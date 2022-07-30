Take out time to attend to matters that are important but not urgent: Ex-principal scientific adviser to IITians

Updated: July 30, 2022 3:54:08 pm
Addressing the eleventh convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) Saturday, former principal scientific adviser to the government of India Dr Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan said while in the frenzy of solving urgent and important problems the graduating students must also take out time to attend to matters that are important but may not be immediately urgent.
Vijay Raghavan said such problems will allow them to attend to urgent problems later on. The ceremony was held physically after two years of online ceremonies owing to the pandemic.
Saturday, 397 students graduated from IIT-Gandhinagar, including 179 who completed their bachelors in technology degree, 105 completed masters in sciences, 43 completed masters in technology and 39 completed their doctoral programmes (PhD) among others.
“The major challenges related to climate change, extreme weather, environmental degradation, challenges of sustainable development, energy and of course the pandemic seem overwhelming tasks to take up for the young people going out. Yet the kind of training you receive and the friendship and the camaraderie you have here will put you up to this task relatively easily,” said Vijay Raghavan.
He added “Tasks which are urgent and important need to be taken up immediately. These relate to dealing with climate change mitigation and adaptation, extreme weather, environment, energy and what kind of energy we need, and so on. So, a lot of our time and efforts will be spent on dealing with what is both urgent and important for the environment.”
“The frenzy with which we have to attend to them because it’s a crisis gives us not too much time to think about what is important but not necessarily urgent (at that point of time). So, we must partition some time in a day, in a week, in a month, in a conversation with our colleagues and some of us might need to attend to this (to matters important but not urgent) full time in dealing with matters that are important but not necessarily urgent. For example, how does brain development function? How does consciousness come about? In mathematics, is there a general solution for the Navier-Stokes equation? What is the most exciting problem in material science which you can attend to today, for which there may not be an obvious application? What are the futuristic sources of energy? These are important problems because even though they may not be urgent today, the learnings from them will allow you to attend to urgent problems later on,” said Vijay Raghavan, who was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony.
He also reminded the students that by virtue of them studying at IIT Gandhinagar, they have now come to a position of “extraordinary privilege” and that requires them to “stand on our successes and give back”. He also emphasised that a combination of front-benchers and back-benchers working together is “very very important”.
“The most important and interesting people in our lives as we go ahead, are people who are sitting in the back rows of the classrooms and people who are not paying attention to classes, people who don’t come to many other classes. These people are very critical and important, along with those who sit in the front row and do something,” said Vijay Raghavan.
He further said, “If we don’t focus at all and we look at the world, we become extraordinarily good at seeing broad themes, linking them and also finding contacts about how to solve them. But without domain expertise, that is not enough. So, this combination of people who sit at the back of the class and people who sit at the front of the class is very, very important.”
