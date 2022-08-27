Gujarat jeweller cheated of Rs 1.13-crore gold, diamond and ornaments: police

A jeweller has allegedly been cheated of gold, diamonds and ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore by a jewellery maker at Surat in Gujarat.

Nishant Timberwal, who runs Bishandayal Jewellery Store at the Sarela Shopping Centre in the city, complained to police on Friday that Abhijeet Ghosh, owner of Alpana Jewellery Workshop at Nagoriwad, had gone missing after taking Rs 1.13 crore’s worth of gold, diamonds and customers’ jewellery from him for making ornaments and repairs.

Between July 22 and August 3, the complaint said, Nishant gave Abhijeet seven gold biscuits weighing 660g (worth Rs 34.40 lakh), 106.20 carats of loose, polished diamonds (worth Rs 25 lakh) and gold necklace sets with earrings weighing 515g (worth Rs 19 lakh) and 14-carat, diamond-studded gold bangles weighing 125.1g (worth Rs 11.50 lakh)—worth Rs 89.92 lakh in total—along with designs to make ornaments. Nishant also gave him gold jewellery weighing 23.39g (worth Rs 23.54 lakh) for repairs, his complaint said.

According to police, when Nishant tried to contact Abhijeet, his mobile phone was switched off and when he visited the latter’s shop a number of times, it was found closed. Abhijeet’s neighbours told Nishant that the shop had not been opened in the past few days.

“Both the complainant and accused hail from West Bengal, are known to each other and were doing regular business with each other. The gold biscuits and jewellery were given in good faith to Abhijeet by the complainant, but he shut his shop and went underground. We are trying to locate him through different means. We are hopeful that he will be caught soon,” said A H Rajput, police inspector in Umra, where Nishant lives.