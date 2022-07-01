Surat receives heavy rainfall, overnight showers inundate several parts of city

Heavy rainfall of 199 mm was recorded in Surat in the last 24 hours (till 4.00 pm Friday), while other districts in south Gujarat received moderate rainfall. Waterlogging incidents were reported in different low-lying areas of the city and although the rain came as a relief from the scorching sun for the people of Surat, many of them faced problems in reaching their workplaces.

The rain started Thursday evening onwards and continued on Friday. Due to the heavy downpour, many areas in the city got inundated. The water levels in the creeks also increased and reached near the danger mark.

Due to a rise in the water level in the Mithi Creek passing through Limbayat areas, the creek water entered many houses and the people were seen struggling to shift their household items to the first floors and terraces.

A compound wall of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s health care centre collapsed Friday morning due to the incessant rain. Nobody was hurt in the incident but the fire department officials reached the spot and started removing the debris.

Apart from this, many areas in the city witnessed power cuts and the electricity department officials were on their toes to resume supply. The rainfall measured in the last 24 hours (till 4.00 pm on Friday) in the different talukas of Surat city were: Bardoli 32 mm, Mahuva 20 mm, Palsana 82 mm, Kamrej 155 mm, Mandvi 20 mm, Olpad 135 mm, Mangrol 76 mm and Choryasi 74 mm.

As per data from the flood control department, Navsari district’s Jalapore saw the maximum rain at 93 mm followed by Navsari town (94 mm), Chikhli (77 mm), Khergam (83 mm), Gandevi (97 mm) and Vansda (13 mm). In Valsad district, Pardi saw 25 mm rain, Vapi 30 mm, Dharampur 36 mm, Kaprada 12 mm, Umargam 30 and Valsad town 77 mm. Tapi and Dangs district received moderate rainfall. No casualty due to rain-related incidents took place in south Gujarat.

Several people from central and south Gujarat started reaching Saputara hill station in Dangs district on Friday evening to enjoy the monsoon season. The Dangs district police officials are maintaining the traffic at Saputara and were seen requesting tourists to be careful of mudslides on the road.