Surat: Four of a family die in car-truck collision

Four persons of a family died in a road accident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Saturday midnight after their car was hit by a dumper truck, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred around midnight when a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car proceeding to Amreli from Surat was hit by a dumper truck on the Vallabhipur-Umrala highway in Bhavnagar.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Jilubhai Bhuva Ahir, his wife Geetaben Ahir, son Shivam Ahir and nephew Shubham Ahir, all residents of Surat.

Also Read | Gujarat ex-Dy CM injured after cow runs through rally crowd

The family was heading to Zarkhia village at Lathi of Amreli. The driver of the dumper truck allegedly fled the spot after the accident.

“My brother’s family along with my son had left from Surat Saturday evening to reach Lathi taluka for a long weekend vacation. Around midnight when I called them, my brother’s phone was received by a stranger who told me that their car had met with an accident on the Vallabhipur Umrala highway. When I reached the spot, I found that a dumper truck was parked abandoned while my brother’s car came under the impact. While Jilubhai, Geetaben, and Shivam were declared brought dead at the Vallabhipur primary health care centre, my son Shubham was rushed to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar where doctors declared him dead on Sunday morning,” said Samant Bhuva, elder brother of Jilubhai, in his police complaint.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the dumper truck under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence, 279 for rash driving, and 337 for causing hurt with the rash act at Vallabhipur police station in Bhavnagar.