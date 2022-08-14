Surat: Four of a family die in car-truck collision

August 14, 2022 6:31:13 pm
Four persons of a family died in a road accident in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Saturday midnight after their car was hit by a dumper truck, police said.
According to the police, the accident occurred around midnight when a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car proceeding to Amreli from Surat was hit by a dumper truck on the Vallabhipur-Umrala highway in Bhavnagar.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Jilubhai Bhuva Ahir, his wife Geetaben Ahir, son Shivam Ahir and nephew Shubham Ahir, all residents of Surat.
The family was heading to Zarkhia village at Lathi of Amreli. The driver of the dumper truck allegedly fled the spot after the accident.
Subscriber Only Stories
“My brother’s family along with my son had left from Surat Saturday evening to reach Lathi taluka for a long weekend vacation. Around midnight when I called them, my brother’s phone was received by a stranger who told me that their car had met with an accident on the Vallabhipur Umrala highway. When I reached the spot, I found that a dumper truck was parked abandoned while my brother’s car came under the impact. While Jilubhai, Geetaben, and Shivam were declared brought dead at the Vallabhipur primary health care centre, my son Shubham was rushed to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar where doctors declared him dead on Sunday morning,” said Samant Bhuva, elder brother of Jilubhai, in his police complaint.
The police have registered a case against the driver of the dumper truck under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence, 279 for rash driving, and 337 for causing hurt with the rash act at Vallabhipur police station in Bhavnagar.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
Latest News
New Maharashtra ministers get portfolios; Shinde retains urban devpt, Fadnavis bags home, finance
Space news weekly recap: SSLV maiden flight troubles to SpaceX replacing Russia
Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation in Karnataka’s Hassan
‘Fearless’ Zendaya to take centerstage at Valentino’s Pink PP ad campaign
By the Book: Two children’s books that pay homage to the makers of modern India
Maharashtra Commission for Women asks Pune Police Commissioner to probe video of senior inspector assaulting a person
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Tim Hortons, Canadian coffee brand, comes to India with two outlets in Delhi, Gurgaon
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, ‘missing’ Nehru
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable friend
Independence Day 2022: 167-year-old steam engine to run on August 15
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel