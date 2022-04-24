Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit resulted in investments over Rs 9,000 crore: Sonowal

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced at the valedictory of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 Friday that the three-day event in Gandhinagar resulted “in more than Rs 9,000 crore worth of investments”.

“This is a phenomenal outcome of the summit and is about two times our estimation of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore investment commitment from the summit”, the minister said.

The minister furtner said that expression of interest of investment in medical value travel sector worth Rs 1,065 crore, and Rs 345 crore in healthcare and pharma, Rs 60 crores in medical devices were also received during the summit.

Speaking at the concluding session, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur emphasised on the Ministry of Ayush’s need for “aggressive marketing and branding” and “better packaging” to establish supremacy of Ayush products globally.

Before 2014, the Ayush sector was treated as a “step-child” and has only been given primacy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Thakur also advocated establishing Ayush’s supremacy over modern medicine and added that “there must be synergy between ministries, between people,” so that Ayush products can be “marketed well” and can be “sold well” globally.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat too echoed Thakur’s observation and added, “The step-child treatment for so many years is a sin and a crime (paap aur apradh). We are thankful to India’s Prime Minister who understood the importance of this way of living and adopted it, and because of it he set up a separate Ayush ministry.”

Referring to comparisons with modern medicine, Thakur, who is also BJP Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, said, “India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world in the post-pandemic era” and outlined that sectors such as Ayush “can be the sectors that lead in the coming years.”

“I’ve seen the difference of how allopathic doctors treat ayurvedic doctors. But today I can say that we don’t need to curtail anyone else (modern medicine practice), we have to convey that our (ayush practices) are better than theirs (modern medicine),” added Thakur.

Referring to aspersions cast on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) efficacy during Covid-19, Thakur said, “I remember well that countries across the world sought for HCQ from India and India is the pharmacy of the world. When we provided HCQ to the world, there were some (sections) in the world that started saying this or that. So we have to fight this at the global level as well.”

“So all we need to do is have quality products and I’m sure India can produce that. We need better packaging, more aggressive marketing and branding and this has to be done by the ministry. I’ve heard an e-marketplace will be built by the Ministry of Ayush… ” said Thakur.