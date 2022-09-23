scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Sukhadia and Parmar receive ‘Best MLA’ award

Announcing the names, Speaker Nimaben Acharya remembered former Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who began these awards in the state legislature. She said the norms for giving the awards were published in 2020.

Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar received the Best MLA award for 2022. (shaileshMparmar/ Facebook)

The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday gave the “Best MLA” award to BJP MLA Jitu Sukhadia for the year 2021, while Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar received the award for 2022.

Announcing the names, Speaker Nimaben Acharya remembered former Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who began these awards in the state legislature. She said the norms for giving the awards were published in 2020.

Thanking the House, MLA from Vadodara, Sukhadia, said, “I have been doing the work of this House for the past 20 years. In 2002, Narendra bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) made me the chief whip.”

Shailesh Parmar who represents Danilimda constituency said this was his fourth term as an MLA from Ahmedabad. “I dedicate this award to people of my constituency,” said Parmar who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 12:35:37 pm
Next Story

Man shares ‘life hack’ for those who prefer to sit alone on public transport. Watch

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement