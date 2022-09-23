Sukhadia and Parmar receive ‘Best MLA’ award

The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday gave the “Best MLA” award to BJP MLA Jitu Sukhadia for the year 2021, while Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar received the award for 2022.

Announcing the names, Speaker Nimaben Acharya remembered former Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who began these awards in the state legislature. She said the norms for giving the awards were published in 2020.

Thanking the House, MLA from Vadodara, Sukhadia, said, “I have been doing the work of this House for the past 20 years. In 2002, Narendra bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) made me the chief whip.”

Shailesh Parmar who represents Danilimda constituency said this was his fourth term as an MLA from Ahmedabad. “I dedicate this award to people of my constituency,” said Parmar who is also the deputy leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.