Sujalam Suflam project: Over 17k works completed during fifth edition: Govt

The fifth edition of Sujalam Suflam Jal Abhiyan (SSJA) initiative of the Gujarat government concluded on June 7 in which 17,812 works were completed increasing the water storage capacity of the state by 24,418 lakh cubic feet.

The campaign was launched by Gujarat government in 2018 with an intention to bring up – ground water level and increase storage capacity of water bodies. The campaign is carried out by the state before monsoon since 2018 in which works are being undertaken to deepen village ponds, desilting check dams, repairing check dams, maintaining and cleaning of canals etc.