State’s GSDP grew by 8.21 % in nine years: Kanu Desai

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Gujarat has grown by 8.21 per cent during the last nine years which is not only higher than the national average growth, but also the highest in the country, Finance Minister Kanu Desai told the state legislature on Wednesday.

“The average annual growth of GSDP from 2012-13 to 2020-21 has been 8.21 per cent. This is more than 5.1 per cent average growth of the country during this period. The growth of Gujarat is the highest in the country,” said Desai while speaking on the supplementary demands of the budget.

Desai was responding to Congress MLA Virji Thummar who pointed out how growth rate of Gujarat’s GSDP has steadily fallen from the 19.21 per cent growth clocked in 2005-06.

The Indian Express has last week quoted the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 to point out how Gujarat’s economy had grown by 16.99 per cent between 2004-2011 and at 12.19 per cent between 2011-22 (at current prices). As per revised estimates, the state’s GSDP grew only by 1.6 per cent in 2020-21.

The finance minister while reading out a statement in support of the supplementary demands on Wednesday said that the per capita electricity consumption in Gujarat was 2143 units which was higher than the average electricity consumption of 1181 units.

“This reflects the development of Gujarat,” he added.

Giving reasons for the tabling the supplementary demands, the minister pointed out the relief given to counter the loss incurred due to the “Tauktae” cyclone and Rs 500 crore given as compensation for Covid deaths in Gujarat, were the unexpected expenses that occurred during the current year.

The minister, however, did not counter the claims made by Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar who alleged that the compensation given to kin of Covid-19 victims suggests that fatalities in the state is 10 times more than the official figures.

Parmar while addressing the House said, “After the Supreme Court order, the BJP government came forward to give Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who died due to Covid. The government needed an additional Rs 585 crore to provide this compensation… The transparent administration of the government stands exposed. People have been electing you for the last 27 years, but it does not mean that you should not speak the truth. “

“The Gujarat government told us that only 10,116 people have died due to Covid in the state. But compensation of Rs 585 crore was given. It means that compensation has been paid to kin of 1.17 lakh persons who died due to Covid. The government hid 1.07 lakh Covid deaths and should explain why it did so,” he added.

The finance minister in his speech also mentioned that Rs 1,400 crore has been given as subsidy to 745 textile units in Gujarat during the current financial year and more than Rs 8,000 crore was given as subsidy to farmers for electricity used for agricultural purposes.