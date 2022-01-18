State to work towards getting Ramsar site recognition for important wetlands

At the first meeting of the reconstituted State Wetland Authority on Tuesday it was decided that action will be taken for important wetlands of Gujarat to be recognised as Ramsar sites after carrying out necessary assessment.

The meeting was held at Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana, an official release said.

Ramsar Site tag is being awarded to wetlands of the world under an accord signed between various countries with an objective of preserving ecological character of wetlands of international importance in the signatory countries. It came into existence after the Ramsar Convention in February 1971.

Gujarat has three Ramsar Sites – Nalsarovar, Thol and Wadhwana. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Forest Detailed discussion was also held in the meeting on conservation of wetlands of Gujarat. Environment Jagdish Panchal and top officials of concerned departments.