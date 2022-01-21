Heads of 4 state-run bodies resign hinting rejig ahead of Gujarat elections

Ahead of hectic preparations for the general elections of the Gujarat Assembly scheduled later this year, at least four persons who are heading three state-run boards/corporations in the state tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday under instructions from the BJP, hinting at an overhaul.

The four include Gujarat Municipal Finance Board Chairman Dhansukh Bhanderi, Gujarat Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairman Pankaj Bhatt, and President and Vice President of Corporation for the Educational and Economic Welfare of Unreserved Communities, BH Ghodasara and Vimal Upadhyay.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Bhanderi said, “Yes, we have tendered our resignations to the chief minister today. We did that after a decision in that regard was taken jointly by the government and the party. I also expressed my gratitude towards the CM and the party president for giving me an opportunity to serve the government.”

He added that around 10 heads of state-run boards and corporations have been instructed to tender their resignations. Four of them have already tendered their resignations today and others are expected to follow the suit soon, he said.

Replying to a question on whether the Assembly elections could be held earlier than scheduled, Paatil said the elections “will be held in December only”. He added that they too want it only in December.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat BJP Thursday organised mandal-level meetings at 579 places in the state simultaneously in preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. The meetings were attended by more than 40,000 party workers, including senior party leaders of blocks.

The meetings were virtually addressed by party president CR Paatil from state headquarters in Gandhinagar. He guided the workers on taking various initiatives in the run-up to the elections. He added that all those initiatives ‘are beginning of the party’s preparations for December 2022 elections’.

Paatil asked the mandal-level senior party members to ensure the formation of page committees in their respective wards was completed at the earliest. He added the party’s target is to have 75 lakh page committee members across the state of which 60 lakh members have already been registered. He asked party workers to add maximum members to the party’s page committees to attain the target.

Paatil laid special emphasis on strengthening the party at the micro-level in booths where it has got fewer votes than rival candidates in any of the elections between 2012 and 2021. He stated his office has handed over a list of such booths in each of the assembly constituency to the concerned MLA and/or district/city unit president of the party. He has also set a target of having at least 150 party members on each booth and preferably 200 members on booths where the party was trailing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually address the party’s page committee and booth-level members through NAMO app on January 25. The mandal-level meetings are considered as preparatory meetings for the same.

Paatil asked the party workers to consider the formation of page committees and participate in virtual interaction with Modi seriously since the Prime Minister has allocated time for the virtual event despite his preoccupation in assembly elections of five states. He also informed the party workers that the number of participants from each booth on NAMO App will be received by the Prime Minister’s Office.