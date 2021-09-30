scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
State ministers to hold Jan Ashirvad Yatra

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
Updated: September 30, 2021 4:34:44 am
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken charge of the state government earlier this month. (File)

All the ministers in the Council of Ministers of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will embark on a Jan Ashirvad Yatra in two phases between September 30 and October 3, and October 7 and 10 to seek people’s blessings, said a party release Wednesday.

“The yatra has been planned so that various schemes and works of BJP government reach the poorest person in the state,” the release added. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken charge of the state government earlier this month. He has inducted 24 ministers in his Council of Ministers and not a single minister from the previous Vijay Rupani government was included.

