Gujarat govt to hold Vikas Yatra in July, says Vaghani

To disseminate information regarding developmental works done in Gujarat under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the last two decades, the state government has organised a Vande Gujarat Vikas Yatra between July 1 and 15, said government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani Monday.

Vaghani said 80 chariots will be a part of the yatra which will be carried out in different zones across the state under the leadership of Chef Minister Bhupendra Patel, other ministers, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

These chariots are scheduled to cover 10 villages each daily disseminating information on various developmental schemes of the government in last two decades whereas, benefits of various government schemes will also be distributed to the beneficiaries.

During the briefing, Vaghani also announced a tentative travel plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gujarat later this week, ahead of the assembly election this year.

As per which, PM Modi will arrive in the state on the evening of June 17 and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan.

On June 18, he will visit Mahakali Temple in Pavagadh followed by a visit to Virasat Van near Pavagadh. Subsequently, he is scheduled to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Leprosy Ground in Vadodara.

From Vadodara, Modi is expected to dedicate or lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth Rs 16,369 crore. He is also expected to extend the Poshan Sudha Yojana, which aims to provide adequate nourishment to pregnant and lactating mothers, to all the tribal districts of Gujarat.